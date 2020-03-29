|
Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Moeller
11/17/1944 ~ 2/5/2020
Kathy passed away peacefully after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was born in McMinnville, Oregon to Ross and Phyllis Duzan, both of whom preceded her in passing. Kathy will be remembered for the smile that never quit and fantastic personality. She is survived by her husband Joe Bouffiou, sisters Susan and Molly, brother Alan, multiple nieces and nephews.
Kathy was raised in Portland, OR and attended Wilson High School and graduated from Portland State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She began her career in Seattle with Kelly Girls Corporate where she met Barbara Jones. Together they began their chocolate company CBM Creative Chocolate in the Fremont District selling novelty chocolates to both businesses and retail. Kathy was a long standing member of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce serving two terms as Chamber President. In 1994 she was awarded The Mayors Small Business Award. After Barbara relocated to California, Kathy became sole owner enjoying several successful years before she sold the business and entered Real Estate world. She was a very successful and well admired agent meeting many long term friends and clients.
In August of 2018 she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemo therapy, in December of 2019 it was determined to be untreatable. We were able to celebrate her 75th birthday with a tremendous group of her friends and family that gave her great pleasure, with that ever present smile.
There will be a "Celebration of Her Life" later this summer when the weather is warmer (she came to really dislike the cold) at the Ballard Elks Club.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020