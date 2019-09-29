|
|
Kathleen Mary Schober
Kathy passed away on September 7, 2019 after courageously living with Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years. Surrounded by her family, Kathy's spirit departed with the thunder and lightning of a rare Seattle storm.
Kathy was born on October 15, 1940 to Sylvester and Genevieve Schifsky. A Seattle native, she and her brother Jack grew up playing on the mean streets of Green Lake. In 1958 Kathy graduated with Blanchet High School's first graduating class before attending Seattle University where she studied nursing. During the summer of 1960, at an administrative job at Boeing, she met Richard (Dick) Schober Sr. As the story goes, some days Kathy would greet Dick in the hallways and others she'd walk by him without a word. Confused but not daunted, Dick eventually figured out that she was more interested in him when she was wearing glasses! Love conquered blindness and they married July 15th, 1961. Kathy and Dick were devoted to each other and to their 5 children, which they raised to be loving adult siblings and parents. Dick passed in 1991 and Kathy, gracefully weathering the loss of her partner, devoted herself to her children / grandchildren, her community, her job at Saxe Floral and her church. She adored her friends and was always up for an adventure.
Kathy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2009. She faced the seasons of this disease with courage, dignity and even at times humor. We, her children, are inspired by her.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Genevieve Schifsky; her brother, Jack Schifsky; and her beloved husband, Richard Schober Sr.
She is survived by her children, Richard Schober Jr. (Mary), Joseph Schober (Debra), Patricia Mitchell (Derek), Julie Hanon (Greg), Karen Fuhrman (Tom); and 10 amazing grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on
Saturday, October 12th at 1:00pm
at St. Bridget Catholic Church
4900 NE 50th St, Seattle, 98105
Remembrances may be made to the or the .
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019