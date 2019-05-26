|
Kathleen May Coulter
Kathleen (Hull) Coulter passed peacefully in her Poulsbo home on the morning of May 22, 2019 at the age of 74. Her husband and oldest daughter were at her side.
Kathy was born in Seattle on August 29, 1944 to John and Kathleen Hull. She is survived by her loving husband Ron Coulter, her brother Bob (Lou) Hull, her three children, Kasey (Maui) Ritualo, Roni (Pat) Mahar and Scott (Ron) Coulter as well as 8 beloved grandchildren and 4 lovely great grandchildren. Kathy is preceded in death by her younger sister, Margy Fitzpatrick.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday May 31, 2019, St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 18943 Caldart Avenue, Poulsbo, WA 98370. Please read the full obituary at www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019