Kathleen McLoughlin
Sept 24, 1933 ~ Jan 25, 2020
Kathleen passed away peacefully in Seattle, the city she resided in and adored her entire life. Kathleen lived a long, full life, filled with grace and sustained by her love of family, numerous dogs, music and art, and many friends. Her beautiful Irish smile lit up every room and she made best friends of everyone she met as she traveled the world, finding adventure in places like Zimbabwe, Nicaragua, France, UK, Norway, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Egypt, and Ireland. She leaves behind a large family who loved her to the moon and back; her five children - Jerry, Kirk, Kris, Karl Peterson and Jan (Peterson) Von Schleh, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Theresa; brother Pat, and best-buddy Maria - all who will miss her laughter, her compassion, and her blackberry pie.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020