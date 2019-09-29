|
Kathrine Gambill Moen
Kathrine Anna Moen died peacefully of heart failure on September 25, 2019 at Seattle's Northwest Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
"Kathie" was born June 23, 1942 to Louis and Kathrine Petersen in Fremont, Nebraska. After graduation from Fremont High School in 1960, Kathie attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, where she met her first husband, David E. Gambill. While David attended medical school, Kathie was a classroom teacher in Minneapolis. During David's service in the U. S. Air Force, the couple moved to the northwest. Two sons, Peter and Steffen were born of that marriage.
After obtaining a Master of Public Administration Degree, Kathie worked for the University of Washington and the City of Seattle and eventually retired from the Boeing Company, where she was a technical writer and occupational safety specialist.
An active parishioner at St. Mark's (Episcopal) Cathedral, Kathie served on the parish vestry, where she met Steve Moen. Kathie and Steve were married at the Cathedral in 2000 and shared a blessed and joyful life together for nearly twenty years in Seattle.
Kathie was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Bruce A. Petersen. She is survived by her husband, Steve Moen, of Seattle; her sons, Peter D. Gambill (Kathryn E. Coffin) of Eugene, OR and Steffen D. Gambill (Donna L. Hayes) of North Bend, WA; her niece, Georgia Petersen-Payne of Reno, NV; her grandchildren, Kyle G. Gambill and Kelsey K. Gambill and their mother, Tara H. Gambill, of North Bend.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019
at 2:00 p.m. at
St. Mark's Cathedral
1245 Tenth Ave. East in Seattle.
Remembrances in Kathie's name may be made to a or to St. Mark's Cathedral.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019