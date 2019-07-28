|
|
Kathryn (Kitty) Anne Slagle
Kathryn (Kitty) Anne Slagle, passed away in her home in Newcastle WA, on the morning of Monday, July 22nd 2019. She was 72 years young.
Kitty was born on February 25, 1947 in Boise, ID to Rex and Maxine McNees. She grew up in Boise and played flute, cymbals and the piccolo in the Borah High School band and graduated in 1965. Soon after, she married Ronald (Ronnie) Randolf and attended Boise College. In 1969 Kitty gave birth to her firstborn son Rex Randolf (Slagle). After losing her husband, she moved to Seattle with her son and started attending the University of Washington where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Public Health. While at UW, she met the second love of her life, Richard (Rick) Slagle. In 1976, Rick married Kitty and adopted her son Rex.
In Seattle, Kitty worked as a Health Inspector for King County and raised two more children, Katye (Raven Rex) Franco and John Slagle. She also helped her husband get his law degree and later worked as the Office Manager for Slagle Morgan LLP. In her free time she loved camping or staying at Rickitty's cabin. She also loved floral crafts, quilting, traveling, and charity work.
Kitty is most remembered for her warm and compassionate heart. While Kitty loved her family dearly, she was welcoming to all she met. She served as the Director of the Social Committee at Lake Washington Christian Church and a member of the Women's Club for Children's Home Society.
She is preceded in death by her husbands Ronnie and Rick, her brother John, her son Rex (Slagle), and her mother Maxine and father Rex (McNees). She is survived by three sisters, Beth, Shelly, and Kelli, her daughter Katye (Raven Rex) and son John, and six wonderful grandchildren, Jessica, Jack, Lincoln, Venice (Vin), Baptiste, and Desmond.
Memorial services will be held at Lake Washington Christian Church in Kirkland, WA on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm. There will be a small viewing at 1pm for those who would like. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Seattle Humane Society, https://www.seattlehumane.org/.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019