Kathryn Lee (Reinbold) Hagstrom
Kathi Hagstrom passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 81 on July 17, 2019, in Seattle, WA.
Born July 10, 1938, in Everett to Francis and Margaret Reinbold, Kathi was the youngest of eight children. She grew up in Edmonds and Arlington where she graduated from high school 1954 at the age of 16. Her adventurous spirit sent her to Hawaii for a year in 1955/6.
After returning to Seattle she attended Seattle University and briefly worked at Boeing where she met and married, Richard Hagstrom, and raised their three sons in Shoreline. After her career at Local 302 IOEU in Seattle she built her home in Sequim.
Kathi's core values were faith, family and friends. She was beautiful inside and out, tender-hearted, spunky, generous, a loving mom, grandma and loyal friend, loved dancing, singing, yodeling, playing the guitar and ukulele, music, flowers, golfing, travelling.
She is survived by brother Patrick Reinbold (OR), sister Frances Hassler (CA), sons Keith (wife Mary K), Scott, and Darin (wife Moya) and six grandchildren: Greg (wife Amy), Christine, John, Alex, Ashlee, and Alina, loving companion Jack Tonkin and family, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kathi was relentless, determined to defeat an extremely rare form of incurable leukemia. Her family would like to thank Dr. Pamela Becker, Danielle and caring staff at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and UW Medicine during her valiant fight.
A memorial will be held
Wednesday, August 7, at 11 a.m.
Archbishop Murphy High School St. Thomas Chapel
12911 39th Ave SE, Everett, 98208
Reception following 1:00 pm at Edmonds Yacht Club
326 Admiral Way, Edmonds, 98020
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019