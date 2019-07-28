|
|
Mrs. Kathryn "Mitzi" Pain
Mitzi was born March 31, 1933 in Cle Elum. She died surrounded by family on July 17, 2019 in Seattle.
Mitzi is survived by her children, Kirby Pain (Diane), Mary Dechesneau (Greg), Sue Pain, Jim Pain, Jennifer Angelo; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Mitzi Columbo was born in Cle Elum, Washington and was raised in Yakima, Washington where she attended St. Joseph Academy. Mitzi then enrolled at Gonzaga University where she was a proud member of the first female graduating class. She married Jack Pain who attended Gonzaga Law School. The couple made their first home in Olympia, Washington. They eventually established their roots in Renton, Washington where they raised their five children. Mitzi and Jack were members of St. Anthony's Parish where they co-directed the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) sports program for many years. For the last ten years, Mitzi resided at North Haven Living Community in Seattle. She will be missed for her smile, good nature, and loving devotion to her family.
A Funeral Service will be held
Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00pm at
Harvey Funeral Chapel
508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019