Kathryn "Kay" Regan, age 93, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Kirkland, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Earl Regan, of Kirkland. Her daughter Becky and granddaughter Kia (Tyrrell) Mallon and grandson Andrew Tyrrell were with her at her passing.



Kay married Joe in 1945 and raised their 5 children, as well as 2 foster children. They opened their doors to other foster children, and refugees from Laos, Vietnam, Romania, and the Czech Republic. Her early career involved working as a part-time teacher and administrative assistant.



Her family and friends will remember Kay as a faithful Catholic who served her family, friends, and community with fervor and compassion. She devoted her time and energy to fundraising for her local parishes-Our Lady of the Lake, St. John Vianney, and St. Marks.



Kay was a patriot - actively involved in her local, state, and national GOP, and serving as a delegate to six national Republican Conventions. She was a constant source of conservative comment in Seattle editorial pages and was invited to give many speeches to political and community organizations in her lifetime. Kay was recognized in at least two editions of "Who's Who in American Politics", R.R. Bowker, for her many accomplishments in the Washington GOP. She was steadfast in promoting her conservative, life-affirming values.



In her spare time, which Kay had little of, she devoted herself to Kirkland Kiwanis and Chamber of Commerce, always seeking to make an impact in her local community. She instilled strength, tenacity, and spirit in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, reflected by her loyalty to her alma-mater, WSU, and by her swims across Lake Washington from Matthews Beach to Denny Park on her 60th, 65th and 70th birthdays. Kay was always known for her devotion to God, her love of family, and her love of this country.



Kay is survived by her brother, Gordon King (Dara), of Portland, OR; daughter, Becky O'Neill (Dennis), of Bremerton, WA; son, Mike Regan (LiYing) of Hadlock, WA; son, Brian Regan (Gina) of Seattle, WA; son, Kevin Regan (Susan) of Sammamish, WA; son, Phil Regan, of Bellevue, WA; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



A memorial mass is scheduled for



Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00am



at St. John Vianney Church,



12600 84th Ave NE Kirkland, WA.



The service will be preceded by a Rosary in the chapel at 10:30am and a reception will immediately follow the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kay's full life.



Flowers welcome - St. John Vianney Church, or donations can be made online to the Catholic Community Services of Western Washington 100 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144. https://ccsww.org/