Kathryn Takisaki


1948 - 2019
Kathryn Takisaki was born on February 5, 1948 to James Taro Takisaki and Christine Misao Hayashida. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Kathryn attended St. Teresa Grade School and graduated from Immaculate High School. She started her initial career working for Air West Airlines. Later in life, her steadfast love and passion for animals led her to become a dog trainer. Kathryn was a loving dog mom throughout her entire life. She raised and wholeheartedly cared for her 4 Dobermans: Karmali, Star, Tank and Breeze. Kathryn suddenly passed away on August 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Taro Takisaki and Christine Misao Takisaki. She is survived by her 4 siblings: Carolyn (Ted) Nakamura, Mark (Cathy) Takisaki, LeeAnn (Ronnie) Santos, Tami Takisaki, and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by her whole family.

A private family service will be held. Please make your remembrances to: The Seattle Humane Society, 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98005. Or to: Seattle Animal Shelter, 2061 15th Ave W., Seattle, WA 98119.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
