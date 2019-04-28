Home

Katsushige "Katsu" Hirasawa

Avid golfer, skier, hiker, craftsman, gardener, world traveler and international banker (US Bank), Katsu died on April 13, 2019, age 75. He is survived by his wife Louise, sister Umeyo, and many loving nephews and nieces. His family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Kaplan and everyone at the Swedish Cancer Institute for the extraordinary care given to Katsu for fifteen years.

Tributes in Katsu's name may be made to the Kaplan Cancer Research Foundation, http://www.swedishfoundation.org/kaplan

A memorial gathering will be held at Sand Point Country Club

on Saturday, June 15th.

All who knew him are invited.

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
