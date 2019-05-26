Katy (Green) Pollock



Born November 9, 1947 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Katy died peacefully on May 15, 2019 following a long illness. Katy grew up in a large family on Capitol Hill and attended Holy Names Academy before going to nursing school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. She moved to San Francisco in 1972 where she later met and married Palmer Pollock and started their family. They returned to Seattle in 1980 and have lived in the family home in Lake Forest Park for the past 32 years, during which time Katy completed a 30-year career as a Registered Nurse at Seattle Children's Hospital.



She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Frank and Betty Green, and succeeded by her husband Palmer, daughters Emily, Colleen and Elizabeth, her grandsons Mason and Dennis, and by her five sisters, two brothers and two generations of nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a memorial service at a date TBD. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019