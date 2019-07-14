Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Kay Durkee Spelman

Kay Durkee Spelman Obituary
Kay Durkee Spelman

Kay passed away peacefully July 7, 2019. She was born in Mount Vernon, WA, June 26, 1938 to Rosalind and Leo Durkee.

She spent Junior High and High School in Yakima, WA and then attended the University of Washington and pledged Sigma Kappa Sorority. After graduating from the UW she returned to Yakima for the summer and prepared to move to California for a teaching job. One day she went to a picnic and met an Army Officer from California named Sandy (Francis) Spelman. He was tall and handsome and they got along famously. They fell in love and were married on August 19, 1961 in Yakima.

Kay and Sandy moved to Seattle after the wedding, raised two children and devoted their lives to their family. As her children grew to high school age she returned to teaching for a number of years. She was active as a volunteer at her Assumption school, Assumption church, Francis Hoffman Circle, Solid Ground Sand Point Housing and the UW Faculty Auxiliary.

Kay and Sandy spent a year in Sweden during a sabbatical year and also traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, and Asia enjoying meeting many new and old friends but especially enjoying their time together.

Kay's legacy was her family and she shared her life with her beloved husband, Sandy Spelman; brother, Bill (Gloria) Durkee; sister-in-law, Maribeth (Mike) Riordan; daughter, Ann (Doug) Terrel; son, Jeff (Becky) Spelman; grandchildren, Kayla (Rob) Toadvine, Nick (Jessica) Terrel, Aidan Spelman, Madeline Spelman; and the recent member of the family, great- grandson, River Terrel.

The whole family took trips together every year, usually around the state. Those trips were adored and looked forward to by all members of the family.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Kay's life will be held on

Thursday, July 18th at 10:00am at Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Kay's name to:

Advocacy and Caring for Children or Seattle Children's Hospital.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
