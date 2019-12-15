|
Kay Kalmbach Jenkins
Dec. 19, 1962 ~ Dec. 5, 2019
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Erik Jenkins; brother, Jay (Becky); brother, Jeffrey (Lan); step-mother, Katharyn (aka Claudia) Kalmbach; mother-in-law, Marilyn West; aunts, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Kalmbach and her mother, Virginia Lawson. Kay retired from Safeway Stores after over 35 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 5, 2020, 11:00 am at the Wandering Creek Homes Clubhouse, 23924 Willow Circle, Bothell, WA 98021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue association of you choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019