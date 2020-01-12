|
|
Kay Skaftun
Catherine Ann Skaftun, known as Kay, died on December 10, 2019, at age 73, while vacationing on Maui.
Kay was born in Nortonville, Kansas, to Joe and Veronica Corpstein, on March 6, 1946. The youngest of three children, Kay ran wild with the chickens.
Nursing was Kay's profession and passion for 50 years. She worked at Seattle's Northwest Hospital for the last 35 of those years on surgical and oncology floors. She was awarded the King County Nurses Association's Excellence in Nursing Practice Award in 2001.
Kay will be remembered as a goofball who never took herself too seriously. She had a great laugh that she used frequently and an unnerving Wicked Witch of the West laugh that she used sparingly. She could always find something to love about even the most annoying people.
Kay is predeceased by her brother, Paul Corpstein, and sister, Agnes Lujin. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Skaftun; son-in-law, Jeremy Goodman; sister-in-law Lise Gardner; nieces Jocelyn (Bob) Jasa and Jenny (Craig) Davied; nephews Anthony and Matthew (Cindy) Corpstein, Jeff and Kevin Lujin, and Drew Gardner; great nieces/nephews Jenna, Michael, Timothy, and Julia Jasa, Madison and Caden Davied, and Haylie, Hollie, and Hazel Corpstein; grandkittens Squeezel and Astrophe; and many close friends.
A celebration of life will be held
on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 3-6 pm in
the Northwest Room at Ray's
Boathouse, 6049 Seaview Ave. NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020