Sister Kay "OP" Wejrowski

Sister Kay "OP" Wejrowski Obituary
Sister Kay Wejrowski, OP

Sister Kay Wejrowski, formerly known as Sister Vincent Ferrer Wejrowski, died on Friday, February 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle. She was 89 years of age and in the 69th year of her religious profession as a Dominican Sister.

Sister Kay was born in Bremerton, and was the only child of Joseph and Florence (Roberts) Wejrowski. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Seattle, and received a Bachelor of Education degree and a Master of Arts degree, both from Seattle University.

Sister spent 18 years ministering in education in Seattle and Hoquiam; Miles City, Montana; Pittsburg, and San Leandro, California; and Cuernavaca, Mexico. She ministered to the Hispanic Community in Lemon Grove, California. Sister was Associate Director of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of San Diego, and a caseworker and paralegal for many years for Catholic Charities Immigrant and Refugee Services in San Diego. Sister became a resident at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle, Washington, in 2013.

Sister Kay was a humble, loving and joyful woman with many gifts, which she generously shared. She fulfilled her life-long dream of being a missionary after many years of teaching when she ministered with orphans in Mexico. Known for her hospitality, she enjoyed welcoming guests and as a caseworker and a paralegal she welcomed immigrants seeking assistance and citizenship.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by many loving cousins and her Dominican Sisters.

A Vigil Service will be held on

Sunday, February 24th, at 7:00pm

at Assumption Convent

6200 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98115

The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, February 25th

at 11:00 am at

St. Joseph Residence Chapel

1902 2nd. Ave. Seattle, 98101

Burial will follow at

Calvary Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters,

1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
