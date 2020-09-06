Kazuko Sakai Nakao
Kay Nakao passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at 100 years of age. With her on her last day were several members of her family, for which we are grateful.
Kay was born in Seattle on December 13, 1919 and was the eldest of six children of Sonoji and Yoshiko Sakai. In Kay's early childhood, her family settled on Bainbridge Island and leased a strawberry farm, despite not having any experience in farming. After graduation from high school, Kay wanted to go to college or business school, but her father asked her to continue to work on the family farm, which she did for the next four years.
With the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Kay, and all the other Japanese Americans on Bainbridge Island were forcibly evacuated and moved to the internment camp at Manzanar California. After one year, most of the Bainbridge Islanders relocated to the Minidoka internment camp in Idaho where Kay married her husband, Sam, and had her first child, Bruce.
As the U.S. government allowed internees to leave the camps, Kay and Sam returned to the Island. After trying different occupations, Kay became a retail clerk at the Town and Country Market where she made many friends among the customers and enjoyed a 25-year career.
Kay was an active member and supporter of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC), and the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association (BIJAEMA). Both organizations are dedicated to the Japanese American community on Bainbridge and to all the Japanese Americans who were in the internment camps during World War II. In later years Kay and Sam shared their internment experiences with many groups, and Kay especially enjoyed sharing her stories with the students at the Sonoji Sakai Intermediate School, which was named after her father. The people she met and especially the children of the Sakai School who heard her stories will be part of the legacy that she leaves with all of us. Being a part of the Sakai School community and activities was definitely a highlight of her later years.
An objective recitation of Kay's life does not capture the extraordinary life she led in her 100 plus years. Kay overcame so many hurdles in her life; speaking no English when she started school, losing her dream of a college education, being interned during the war and finally, returning to Bainbridge Island to a very uncertain future. Kay practiced the Japanese art of "gaman", meaning to endure and persevere. She gathered an incredible circle of friends of all ages because of her welcoming way, her sense of humor, and her always positive attitude.
Kay is survived by her sons Bruce (Marilynn), and Bill (Pam); grandsons Zachary Nakao (Lindsey) and Eric Nick (Katrina), and great grandsons, Raiden and Ryder Nakao and Emmett and Sawyer Nick, and "adopted son" Butch Lundin. Kay was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Sam, and daughter, Naomi Anne,
The family plans a private ceremony at a future date.
The family asks that any donations in Kay's memory be made to BIJAEMA's Kay and Sam Nakao Fund which will support the next phases of the Exclusion Memorial; or to the Bainbridge Island Historical Museum, or a charity of choice
