Keith Alan Dunigan

Keith Alan Dunigan Obituary
Keith Alan Dunigan

December 2, 1949 ~ June 11, 2019

Keith was born in Independence, Missouri to Harold and Alice Dunigan. The family moved to Washington State where Keith attended school in Renton. Keith retired from Boeing after 35 years. After retirement he used his talents as a contractor for various projects assisting his family and friends. Keith loved the outdoors whether it be boating, hunting, fishing, or camping.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Green River College on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keith's name to the .

Sign Keith's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
