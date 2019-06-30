|
Keith Alan Dunigan
December 2, 1949 ~ June 11, 2019
Keith was born in Independence, Missouri to Harold and Alice Dunigan. The family moved to Washington State where Keith attended school in Renton. Keith retired from Boeing after 35 years. After retirement he used his talents as a contractor for various projects assisting his family and friends. Keith loved the outdoors whether it be boating, hunting, fishing, or camping.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Green River College on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keith's name to the .
