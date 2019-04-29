Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Smeltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Allen Smeltzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith Allen Smeltzer Obituary
Keith Allen Smeltzer

Keith Smeltzer, 56, of Freeland, WA and formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on March 27, 2019.

Keith was born Nov 6, 1962 in Toledo, OH and grew up on Lake Erie. He attended Clay Senior HS and graduated in 1981. Keith obtained a B.A. degree in Music Ed at Otterbein College in 1987 and a Masters at OSU in Columbus in 1996. In 2004 Keith moved to Whidbey Island, WA and taught music in the Mukilteo Sch Dist. He was a respected educator and loved by his students.

Keith was a fabulous musician and composer who published and recorded his music. In his spare time you would find him in nature traveling the world, hiking, and kayaking. He had a love for nature which you could see in his photography.

Survivors include his partner Tom Wetzel of Freeland, WA; his brothers William Smeltzer II of Poynette, WI; Chris Smeltzer of Curtice, OH; and Steve Smeltzer of Bowling Green, OH. He also survives a nephew and several nieces, aunts & uncles.

Keith was as a inspiration and his charismatic smile will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held

at 2pm Sat. May 4th, on Whidbey

Island at Greenbank Farm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "Keith Smeltzer Scholarship" at Keybank acct# .
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.