Keith Allen Smeltzer



Keith Smeltzer, 56, of Freeland, WA and formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on March 27, 2019.



Keith was born Nov 6, 1962 in Toledo, OH and grew up on Lake Erie. He attended Clay Senior HS and graduated in 1981. Keith obtained a B.A. degree in Music Ed at Otterbein College in 1987 and a Masters at OSU in Columbus in 1996. In 2004 Keith moved to Whidbey Island, WA and taught music in the Mukilteo Sch Dist. He was a respected educator and loved by his students.



Keith was a fabulous musician and composer who published and recorded his music. In his spare time you would find him in nature traveling the world, hiking, and kayaking. He had a love for nature which you could see in his photography.



Survivors include his partner Tom Wetzel of Freeland, WA; his brothers William Smeltzer II of Poynette, WI; Chris Smeltzer of Curtice, OH; and Steve Smeltzer of Bowling Green, OH. He also survives a nephew and several nieces, aunts & uncles.



Keith was as a inspiration and his charismatic smile will be missed by all.



A Celebration of Life will be held



at 2pm Sat. May 4th, on Whidbey



Island at Greenbank Farm.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the "Keith Smeltzer Scholarship" at Keybank acct# . Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019