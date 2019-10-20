|
Keith B. Cyra
Keith was born in 1963 as youngest child of Dorothy and Frank Cyra. He was raised in Eastgate with Sandy, Nancy, Linda, Tom and Bruce. Keith graduated from Newport High and UW. Keith and Jill Morrison were married in 1990 and together they raised two children, Claire and Scott. Keith passed away on September 22, 2019 at his home in Issaquah surrounded by loving family.
A celebration of his life will be held
2:00 pm on Sun., October 20 at
S. Bellevue Community Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019