Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Cyra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith B. Cyra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith B. Cyra Obituary
Keith B. Cyra

Keith was born in 1963 as youngest child of Dorothy and Frank Cyra. He was raised in Eastgate with Sandy, Nancy, Linda, Tom and Bruce. Keith graduated from Newport High and UW. Keith and Jill Morrison were married in 1990 and together they raised two children, Claire and Scott. Keith passed away on September 22, 2019 at his home in Issaquah surrounded by loving family.

A celebration of his life will be held

2:00 pm on Sun., October 20 at

S. Bellevue Community Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.