"Oh MAAAAAN!" "Close enough." "20 minutes max." A legend in Seattle advertising for his talent, energy, loyalty, generous spirit and great heart, Keith Campbell went back to the drawing board on Easter Sunday after 78 colorful years. The cam lived as he drew: in big, bold, beautiful strokes, and worked so quickly that he talked in comic abbrevs (didn't have time to say "-iations.") Keith was born with his twin sister Bonnie on July 11, 1940 in Tacoma. An outstanding Stadium High '58 grad, he won art scholarships to Central Washington U and the Academy of Art - San Francisco. Recruited by "C&Dub" (Cole&Weber) in '65 he worked with "the DIx and the Newse" - Hal Dixon and Hal Newsom - on Campaigns of the Year for Alaska Airlines and the Puyallup Fair. Commuting from "Gig" (the harbor) for decades by Mustang, El Camino, and ferry, he then partnered with John Brown and "The D" (Dennis Strickland) at John Brown & Partners in the 80s, winning Seattle Art Directors' Best of Show multiple times. In the 90s he freelanced CLIO Gold Lion at Cannes. Retiring to paint in 2005, Keith and his wife Chol golfed, traveled, and opened their cool waterfront home to their extended clan.



Keith met Charlene "Chol" Huhn in 5th grade, they married in '64, and "KeithnChol" remains one word to this day. He's also survived by his sister Bonnie, plus five nieces and nephews and their kids - for whom the pool is always open. Keith will be buried May 19 in a private ceremony.



A Celebration of Life is set for the Tacoma Yacht Club, June 23, 2pm, with a big showing of his art. "Perrrrrfect."



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, as Keith did, to Make a Wish, or the Boys and Girls Clubs. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019