Keith Edwin Wallinder



June 27, 1927 ~ June 20, 2020



Keith Edwin Wallinder passed away at his home in Seattle, Washington one week before his 93rd birthday. His last hours were spent in the arms of his loving wife, Sophie, of almost 71 years. Keith and Sophie (Bruich) met at Denfield High School in Duluth, Minnesota. After serving in the Marines, Keith graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Business Administration. It was in Seattle that Keith and Sophie raised their two children. They enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world together and with dear friends and family.



Keith is survived by his wife, Sophie, daughter, Sharon Wallinder France (Glen Young) and son, Gregg (Rebecca); four grandchildren Brian France (Luana), Allison France, Alyssa and Kyle Wallinder; and one great grandson, Corbin France.



Family and friends will forever remember wonderful gatherings and celebrations with the warm welcoming smile on Keith's face.



Due to COVID-19, there will not be a memorial service. There will be an interment at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery with the immediate family.



A passage from thoughts Keith left for us:



... I won't be far away, for life goes on,



So if you need me call and I will come.



Though you can't see or touch me, I'll be near



and if you listen with your heart, you'll hear



All my love around you soft and clear.



And then, when you must come this way alone,



I'll greet you with a smile, and say...



"Welcome Home!"



