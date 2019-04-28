|
|
The Reverend Doctor Keith M. Swenson
Age 76, of Gig Harbor, WA passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. He was born in Salina, Kansas on January 1,
1943 to Melvin and Julianne Swenson. He is deeply loved and will be missed every day by his family, friends, and congregation affiliates.
Keith was pastor at seven congregations and received his Doctor of Ministry at the Lutheran School of Theology. He is preceded in death by his wife, Georgene and son, Randy. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Eggleston; son, Mark Swenson; daughter, Janna Wagar; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019