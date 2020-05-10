Home

Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
To be announced at a later date
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
Of Poulsbo, Washington passed away on April 30. He was born to Eugene and Lucile Peterson in Seattle in 1945, and lived in Seattle until his graduation from Lincoln High School in 1963. He moved to Poulsbo in 1968 and retired from the trucking industry after 35 years. Keith is survived by his wife Nina Peterson, sister Jill Stark, daughters Kristine Peterson Clucas (Matthew) and Erika Peterson, and grandsons Joshua & Christopher Clucas, and Bryce & Reese Battin. He was preceded in death by his stepson Robert Battin. Services will be held at Stone Chapel in Poulsbo at a date to be determined.

The family requests that memorial gifts be made in Keith's name in support of the CILD at UW Medicine. (Checks should be made payable to the "UW Foundation" and mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn.: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045, or may be made online).
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
