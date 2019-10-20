|
|
Keith Steven Brintzenhofe
Keith Steven Brintzenhofe, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Keith was born on September 7, 1952 in Scottsbluff, NE. Keith is survived by his beloved wife, Diane, his daughter, Nette and her husband Bill Santamaria and his son, Bret and his partner Jonathan Spiegel. Keith is also survived by his father, Richard A. Brintzenhofe, as well as six siblings, four step-siblings and many nephews and nieces. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Jean Brintzenhofe (ne;e Murray), his brother Richard M. Brintzenhofe and his sister Nicola Brintzenhofe. Keith also leaves behind many other dear family members, friends and colleagues.
Keith grew up in Silver Spring, MD. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and subsequently became a master printer at Universal Limited Art Editions of West Islip, NY. In the early 1990s, Keith trained in emerging digital imaging technologies in New York and Hong Kong before he and his family moved to Bainbridge Island, WA in 1992. Keith co-founded Design Intelligence (D.I.), maker of the pioneering desktop publishing software iPublish. Design Intelligence was later acquired by Microsoft, where Keith served in multiple roles over the next two decades, most recently leading a worldwide cloud identity and access management team. Often circling the globe to engage with customers and partners, Keith was most recently working in Australia and New Zealand, countries he loved. No matter where he was, Keith inspired people to be themselves, to think originally and to be conscious of their actions. Keith loved to build things and was an accomplished woodworker. He also loved to laugh and to make others laugh, too.
Memorial preferred to the University of Minnesota Department of Art (visit https://give.umn.edu/giveto/brintzenhofe) and the University of Washington Foster School of Business (visit http://giving.uw.edu/brintzenhofe). For each, please indicate the gift is in memory of Keith.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019