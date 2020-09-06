Keith W. Kingsbury7-21-1940 ~ 8-25-2020Loved Father, Grandpaand Brother.Survived by son, Michael, daughter, Melissa, Grandson, Zachary, and sister, Jan Snyder. (Grey) and many nieces and nephews.Predeceased by wife, Alice, 10-2019.Basketball coach at Edmonds CC for 33 years. Keith was devoted to his family, basketball and a legion of BB players, coaches, and friends. Keith's family is profoundly grateful to everyone that so kindly called and visited him. Your connection sustained him every day.Immense and heartfelt gratitude to Louise Schumm, our guardian angel, who helped Keith for the last year and a half.No services at Keith's request.May his memory be a blessing.Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at