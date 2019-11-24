Home

Keith W. Norbut

Keith W. Norbut Obituary
Keith W. Norbut

Keith Norbut has passed away at the age of 67. He leaves behind his wife, Dora, his daughter Leah, his brothers Robert and Greg and sister Shirlee and many friends including his neighbors. He was predeceased by his brother Jim and his mother Erne and father Alex. He started his own business repairing televisions and other electronics in his early 20's. His career was in the audio visual field as an engineer, working in many capacities. He will be missed by all who knew him. Sign Keith's Guest Book at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
