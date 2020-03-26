|
|
In Loving Memory
Kellian Collins
Kellian passed away on
March 21, 2020.
Born January 16, 1967 in Cleveland, OH, Kellian moved to WA to attend Gozaga University and studied abroad in Italy. She had a love for skiing, hiking, helping others & fostering dogs. She had a passion for her job as a Real Estate Broker for the last 25 years and co-owned Gold Key Partners. She overcame many obstacles in life with optimism. She will be sorely missed and survived by Tracy, dog Vega, many wonderful friends who were family to her and her family back East. A memorial will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020