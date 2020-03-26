Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kellian Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kellian Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kellian Collins Obituary
In Loving Memory

Kellian Collins

Kellian passed away on

March 21, 2020.

Born January 16, 1967 in Cleveland, OH, Kellian moved to WA to attend Gozaga University and studied abroad in Italy. She had a love for skiing, hiking, helping others & fostering dogs. She had a passion for her job as a Real Estate Broker for the last 25 years and co-owned Gold Key Partners. She overcame many obstacles in life with optimism. She will be sorely missed and survived by Tracy, dog Vega, many wonderful friends who were family to her and her family back East. A memorial will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kellian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -