Kellogg Earl Metcalf, Jr.
April 26, 1929 ~ March 2, 2019
Survived by his wife, Barbara Craveiro Metcalf; children, Mark (Andrea) Metcalf, Melissa (Anthony) McTutis, and Mitchell Metcalf; and granddaughters, Madelyn, Abigail, and Eleanor Metcalf.
Preceded in death in 1972 by his son, Matthew.
Funeral Mass will be held on
Friday, March 22nd, at 10am at
St. Monica Catholic Church
4311 88th Ave SE, Mercer Island
Remembrances may be made to
The Ronald McDonald House
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019