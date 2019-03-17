Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Kellogg Earl Metcalf Jr.

Kellogg Earl Metcalf Jr. Obituary
Kellogg Earl Metcalf, Jr.

April 26, 1929 ~ March 2, 2019

Survived by his wife, Barbara Craveiro Metcalf; children, Mark (Andrea) Metcalf, Melissa (Anthony) McTutis, and Mitchell Metcalf; and granddaughters, Madelyn, Abigail, and Eleanor Metcalf.

Preceded in death in 1972 by his son, Matthew.

Funeral Mass will be held on

Friday, March 22nd, at 10am at

St. Monica Catholic Church

4311 88th Ave SE, Mercer Island

Remembrances may be made to

The Ronald McDonald House

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
