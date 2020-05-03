|
Kelly Ann Bussanich
Kelly Ann Bussanich passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at the age of 60. Born May 28, 1959 in Seattle, WA to Carol Ann McKernan and Paul Joseph Murphy. She resided in Seattle and was dedicated to building a loving beautiful family.
She is survived by the following loving family members; father Paul Joseph Murphy, husband Larry Bussanich and her four children; Jason Ridenour, Aaron, Jessica, and Stevie Latta. As well as her five grandchildren; LaQuan, Tyrel, Aaron Jr., Jesse and Livia.
Kelly Ann will be buried at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery on May 14, 2020 in Shoreline, WA. No services for burial.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, (TBA).
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020