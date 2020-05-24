|
Kelly Benjamin Peavey
Kelly Benjamin Peavey, 95, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, at UW Medicine Northwest Hospital in Seattle after a long battle with prostrate cancer. Kelly was a lifelong resident of Seattle, and a member of the "Greatest Generation". He grew up on Beacon Hill, attended Beacon Hill Elementary and Cleveland High School before enlisting in the US Army Air Corps. It was in the service of his country during WWII when he met the love of his life, Betty June, at a USO club in Lincoln, Nebraska. After the war they married, moved to Seattle and bought a home in the North end. They raised two boys and shared a wonderful relationship for 69 years until Betty's passing in 2015.
Kelly owned and operated Softky Brothers Radiator Specialists on Westlake Avenue in Seattle, where he was well respected within the Seattle business community. He was able to master almost anything he put his mind to. He was an accomplished fly fisherman (before it was cool), accordion player, square dancer, bowler, putting champion and the man could build anything. After retirement he enjoyed golf, winters in Arizona and especially his family. He even taught himself computer programming in his later years.
Kelly resided at the Ida Culver House in Broadview for the last 10 years, where he was well loved and made many new friendships. He will be greatly missed by all of us who were lucky enough to have him as a part of our lives. He is survived by his sister Esther Johnson of Hansville, WA, Sons Thomas (Lynn) of Vancouver, WA & Michael (Ann) of Issaquah, WA; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be sent to Medic One of King County.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020