In Loving Memory
Kelly Dawn Robinson
Kelly Robinson of Seattle, Washington, passed away last week. Born in Royal Oak, Michigan on July 20, 1972, Kelly grew up in Florida and later lived in New York, New York. Kelly graduated Bard College with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature which included a summer abroad at the University of Oxford to study Irish literature and Celtic mythology. She continued her education with graduate coursework in literature and languages at the University of Washington.
Kelly had an extensive career in educational publishing. She focused on improving and transforming experiences for students and teachers for almost 25 years. Her recent role was Project Director and Team Lead at Heinemann Publishing where she demonstrated passion, talent and dedication. According to her former colleague and supervisor, "Kelly served as the mastermind of an enormous collection of the most engaging nonfiction books for kids. Her hard work and talent will live on in the lives of the thousands of children across the US and beyond who read her books and expand their understanding of the world around them."
Kelly had a successful early career as an actress and model; she stole the show as the youngest performer to grace the stage of the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theater at age 7. Kelly moved to a bigger stage as an adult and became a competitive runner. She successfully completed both the New York and Seattle Marathon as well as well as numerous races and a triathlon.
Kelly is survived by her best friend and husband, Seth Caswell, their cherished and adored dog, Mister Mocha, her mother and father, Brenda and Richard Robinson and too many friends to list from school, work, city living and traveling around the world to experience live music.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019