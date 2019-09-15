|
|
Kelly Richard Johns
Kelly R. Johns died peacefully in his home August 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer and congestive heart disease. He was born July 4, 1939 in Sparta Missouri. In 1944 the family moved to Wapato, Washington where Kelly went to school. He graduated from Yakima High School where he sang in the Aeolian Choir, and was involved in stagecraft and drama. Kelly worked first picking apples in the orchard and then went to work at a fruit cannery, a job which he returned to in the summers. This paid for his college education. He attended Yakima College and finished his college degree in French and Spanish at the University of Oregon in Salem, Oregon.
Kelly had a long and distinguished career in education in which his love of languages and literature predominated. He taught Spanish and French at Mercer Island High School, after which he taught one year at the military base in Okinawa. While there, He met, and in 1966, married Bea Cermac, also a teacher. Their two children, Jamey and Susie, have been a joy to both of their parents.
Upon returning to the U.S., Kelly's love of books turned him toward librarianship and he earned his Master's Degree in Library Science at the University of Washington. He then opened a new high school library in Salem, Oregon, a challenging task which he enjoyed and completed successfully. In 1981, after his marriage ended, Kelly took the position of Head Librarian at Kentridge High School in Kent. In addition to his work in automating the library, he also worked with drama, designing and building sets and helping with lighting and directing. In 1983 he married Nettie Harper, teacher and drama director at Kentridge.
Kelly and Nettie retired in 1998, substituted for some years and then decided to truly retire and begin other adventures. During their teaching years, they had made friends with foreign exchange teachers and this increased their desire to travel, to experience new scenes and meet friends from their teaching years.
They enjoyed traveling to France, (where his French accent was much appreciated), South Africa, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and England. After their travels Kelly and Nettie moved from Issaquah to Union WA where they have enjoyed many new friends, having friends and family as guests in their new home, landscaping around their new home and enjoying the beautiful scenery. He continued his work in education by volunteering as a tutor with Sound Learning where he helped many students with English as a second language.
Kelly's subtle wit, his knowledge and lack of pretension, will be missed by his many friends and family members. People loved his blackberry and apricot jams, barbecued beans seasoned with his own hot honey mustard, his sweet, tart pickles and his delicious fruit pies, all of which he loved to share with others.
Kelly came from a large family and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ora (Sartin) Johns, eight brothers and a sister. He is survived by many loved ones: his wife of 36 years, Nettie Harper, his brother Wendell Johns, his son Jamey Johns, daughter Susie Johns, two granddaughters, Kelsey and Kailey and many loving nieces and nephews. He touched the lives of all who knew and loved him.
A memorial, to take place on Hood Canal, where Kelly's ashes will be scattered, will be at a time yet to be determined. Questions about the memorial
may be directed to Nettie Harper,
Box 544, Union, WA 98592.
Memorial donations in Kelly's name may be made to Sound Learning, 133 W Railroad Ave, Shelton, WA 98584
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019