|
|
Ken DeShon
Daryl Kenneth "Ken" DeShon passed away January 17, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on August 9, 1923 to Tom and Verna DeShon. Ken's favorite subject in school was music, and he became an accomplished musician, playing saxophone and clarinet in area bands. In 1942, Ken moved to Seattle with his parents, nding a job at Boeing and playing music with the Jackie Souters Band. He joined the Navy later that year along with the band, and they played throughout the Pacic NW. He rst served at the Pasco Naval Air Station, then stationed at San Diego, and nished his service on the USS Wharton in the Pacic Theater.
After WWII, Ken took a trip back to St. Joe where he married Edith Glasbrenner, his high school sweetheart. They had a loving marriage of 65 years and raised 5 children. Family vacations were a highlight every year. Ken's professional career began in real estate. In 1957, he built a successful business, DeShon and Shaffer Real Estate Investments, retiring in 2000. Ken and Edith enjoyed traveling and attending Seahawk games.
Ken was preceded in death by Edith in 2011, is survived by his sister, Vesta, his children, Karen Coffman, Denise (Paul) Nordlund, Laurel (Terry) Thompson, Janice DeShon, Dan (Cheryl) DeShon, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank The Foundation House at Northgate, Blueberry Gardens Senior Care and Evergreen Hospice for their excellent compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club on March 15th at 2:00pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020