Ken Emerson Frazier
Ken Emerson Frazier

Ken Frazier passed away, Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by his beloved wife, Ellen and their five children. Ken was born in Seattle on May 18, 1938 to Kenneth and Nina (Emerson) Frazier. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1957 and promptly entered the Navy. While stationed overseas, he began a correspondence with Ellen and they were married in 1962. Ken spent his career working as a design draftsman for the Boeing Company retiring after 34 years in 1995.

Together Ken and Ellen made Queen Anne hill their home where they raised their 5 children. Ken was active in the St. Anne's parish; the Boy Scouts as Assistant Scoutmaster; and the Queen Anne Youth Soccer Club.

Ken is preceded in death by his Parents, Kenneth and Nina Frazier, and Sister Deborah Frazier. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ellen (Lord) Frazier, his 5 children: 10 grandchildren and great-grandson.

In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the NW Kidney Center. A memorial service will be held when we can all be together safely.

To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook go to

www.bartonfuneral.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
