Ken Gilroy, 86, passed away February 10th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ from a stroke.



He is survived by Dana Gilroy, his wife of 33 years, and his children Paul Gilroy(Debbie), Sheila Sanders (Richard), Colleen Addison, John Gilroy and Dana's children Randall Johnson, Ryan Johnson, and Denise Currier as well as step children Dana Gray (Pete), and Darci Russell (Don).



Ken leaves behind five grandchildren, eleven step grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Gilroy in 1978. Ken was a devoted family man and had many lifelong friendships. He held close many friends from his youth, current and past neighbors, as well as people he worked with.



While a teenager Ken drove trucks for various companies around the Seattle area delivering fish and meat. Ken then entered the service at the age of 18 and fought on the front lines in Korea. After the war, Ken returned to Seattle and continued his budding career in the food industry.



Ken's first position after the war was with the Roosevelt Fish Company where he began distributing products around Seattle. That led him into more entrepreneurial pursuits picking up delivery routes for various products throughout the state. In 1963 Ken was hired by Green Gardens on Queen Anne hill which at the time was a food distribution company. He realized new opportunities were available to the small company and immediately shifted their focus to manufacturing. Green Gardens grew consistently from that point forward to become one the largest local salad dressing manufacturers serving many institutional accounts in the state. The ongoing success of the company eventually led to the building of a large food manufacturing and processing facility in Kent, WA.



Ken purchased a cabin on Whidbey Island in 1972. Over the years the house was transformed from a little cabin through innumerable additions and renovations until it eventually became their full time home. After retiring in 1994 Ken and Dana purchased a home in Arizona to spend time during the winter. Over the next 25 years he enjoyed a full retirement playing golf, hosting many visits from friends and family, taking money from his friends playing gin, and splitting time between Whidbey and their Phoenix home.



A celebration of life is planned for this summer on Whidbey Island, the date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to .