Kendall Allen Gilchrist



Ken was born in Taloga, OK on April 11, 1943. He moved to Seattle as a junior in high school (Sealth), where he played football, baseball, and met his future wife, Bonnie.



He attended UW and joined the Army Special Forces Reserve. Ken worked on the Lunar Orbiter Mission for Boeing before beginning his career in the grocery business. He was the head buyer for Tradewell, a buyer for McLane NW, and then Supervalu.



He was a kind man who, more than anything, loved his family. He made us laugh and showed us how to enjoy life. As a goal, at 50 years old, he summited Mt. Rainier. In addition to family, Ken also loved racquetball, working out, fishing, music, sports, reading, and weekly cribbage games with his grandson, Zack.



Ken passed away on June 22, 2020 and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; sons, Mike (Gwen), and Robbie (Jill); sister, Karen (Chuck); brother, Keith (Barbara); grandchildren Zack and Maddy; nephew, Chris; and nieces, Michelle, Kimberly (Bill), and Katie (BJ). We will always treasure the wonderful life we shared with him.



A memorial gathering will be postponed until we can safely gather.



