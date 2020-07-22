1/
Kendall Allen Gilchrist
1943 - 2020
Kendall Allen Gilchrist

Ken was born in Taloga, OK on April 11, 1943. He moved to Seattle as a junior in high school (Sealth), where he played football, baseball, and met his future wife, Bonnie.

He attended UW and joined the Army Special Forces Reserve. Ken worked on the Lunar Orbiter Mission for Boeing before beginning his career in the grocery business. He was the head buyer for Tradewell, a buyer for McLane NW, and then Supervalu.

He was a kind man who, more than anything, loved his family. He made us laugh and showed us how to enjoy life. As a goal, at 50 years old, he summited Mt. Rainier. In addition to family, Ken also loved racquetball, working out, fishing, music, sports, reading, and weekly cribbage games with his grandson, Zack.

Ken passed away on June 22, 2020 and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; sons, Mike (Gwen), and Robbie (Jill); sister, Karen (Chuck); brother, Keith (Barbara); grandchildren Zack and Maddy; nephew, Chris; and nieces, Michelle, Kimberly (Bill), and Katie (BJ). We will always treasure the wonderful life we shared with him.

A memorial gathering will be postponed until we can safely gather.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Sorry to hear about Ken's passing. I first met Ken in the late 1980's when he was a buyer for West Coast Grocery in Tacoma. I was a new rep for Unilever that called on Ken. He was extremely helpful in teaching me the ropes. I enjoyed our occasional lunches at Johnny's and conversations about sports and family. While I lost touch with him over the years, I will never forget his patience and kindness toward me. Best to all the family.
Scott Knoblich
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ken's passing. Bonnie, wishing you and your family only the best memories of a life well lived. Pat (Barrett) and Jim Lee
Linda Patricia Lee
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Hutton
