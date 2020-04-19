|
Kenneth (Ken) Brettmann
May 6, 1939 ~ March 15, 2020
Ken Brettmann, age 80, passed away peacefully while on vacation with his wife Carolyn in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Ken was born and raised in Elmhurst, Illinois and attended Northwestern University, where he received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. It was there that he met the love of his life, Carolyn, whom he married in 1961. Together they moved to Seattle where Ken began a long and rewarding career at Boeing. Ken later received his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington. Ken was a skilled engineer, using his talent to design and build two family cabins near Lake Kachess, close to the many outdoor activities that Ken and Carolyn enjoyed with their two sons. Ken had a warm and generous heart, he served as a youth soccer coach and Boy Scout leader for his sons. He and Carolyn were active in their community; their home frequently served as a gathering spot for their children, their extended family, and their friends. Ken retired from Boeing in 2002 and helped to build their retirement home on Whidbey Island near Coupeville, where he and Carolyn moved to full-time in 2003.
Ken is survived by his wife Carolyn of 59 years, his sisters Linda Copas and Janet Brettmann of Plainfield, WI, sons Ken and Carl (Mar), and grandchildren Alex, Joe, Nia, Jaben, and Tucker.
A celebration of Ken's life for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020