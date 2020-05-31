Kenneth Brooks



September 28, 1936 ~ May 13, 2020



Kenneth H. Brooks, age 83, died May 13, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, peacefully and with family around him.



Kenneth grew up in Goshen, Indiana. He completed his BA at Indiana University in Bloomington in 1958, and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University in Indianapolis in 1962. After three years of service in the US Army Medical Corps, he completed a dermatology residency at Marquette University in Milwaukee. He settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and raised a family with his wife Diane. Ken practiced dermatology from 1971 until his retirement in 2001. He was passionate about his patients and their families, often treating three generations and building long-lasting friendships. Ken had a warm and gentle disposition, with a wry sense of humor, he was generous and kind, and he was loved.



Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margie, his son Kenneth, his second wife, Sarah Otto, and his wife Rosalind Simpson, the great love of his life, with whom he spent a far too short 13 years. His time with Rosalind was his happiest; their joy with one another moved and delighted all who knew them.



He is survived by son Matthew (Scot), daughters Heather (Tom), Allison (Dave), Megan (Gordon), and Catherine; grandchildren Jordan, Sawyer, Hayes, Clavey, Tobin, Mose, Harper, Theo, and Claire; his brother-in-law Ken, niece Kimberley, nephews Ken Jr. and Chris; and many cousins and members of his extended family.



In his last few years, due to declining health, Ken and his beloved dog Diddy moved to Seattle to be near family. His children are deeply grateful to the physicians and staff at Wise Patient Internal Medicine, the caregivers from With a Little Help, and the staff at Evergreen Park, especially Mara Manta and Saida Sayh, for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Seattle Humane Society or the March of Dimes. A memorial service will take place in Santa Fe later this year. Please send correspondence to: Brooks family, 401 - 31st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.



