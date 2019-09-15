|
|
Kenneth D. Christenson
On August 31, 2019, surrounded by family, Ken passed away after 96 life-loving years. He was born in Kelso, WA and lived there through his high school years. After coming home from World War II - having served in the US Army Air Force in France - he met Phyllis Oyen the love of his life. They married in 1946, and, with the help of his father, Ken built their home on Mercer Island; three children followed. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Washington, eventually becoming a partner in the successful construction company, Christenson Raber Kief and Associates, Inc., performing work primarily in remote areas of Alaska.
Ken and Phyllis moved to Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish in 1980. For the next 30 years, they enjoyed their mutual passions for all-things-golf and socializing with their many friends at the Club. Yearly they escaped the Seattle rains by extended visits to Hawaii for relaxation and more golf. Sadly, Ken lost Phyllis in 2014. Nevertheless, he maintained his decades-long practice of reading a book a week and his devotion to all UW and Seattle sports teams. For the last few years he lived at Aljoya's seniors' residence (Mercer Island) where he made new friends and experienced many adventures. Recently, Ken's annual trips to Kona, HI with his entire family were his greatest pleasure.
Survivors include his 3 children Connie, Carol and Bill; 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Ken was kind, loving, generous, and spirited right to the end: he made the world a better place.
Ken passed on the date of his 73rd wedding anniversary, reuniting with Phyllis; we all knew he was a romantic.
Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019