Kenneth D. MacLean



Kenneth MacLean of Olympia, WA, passed away peacefully in the company of his children on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was 90.



He had lived in Olympia since 2015. Prior to that, he and his wife, the former Verna Joyce Wood, had lived in various locations around the Seattle area and Olympia until her passing in May of that year. Following early career years as a reporter for several regional newspapers, Ken taught



English at Seattle University for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. During his time as faculty advisor to the student literary magazine, Fragments, his children have memories of visits from prominent writers to the family home on Capitol Hill. He himself had two of his own collections of poetry published, as well as a novel. In 1976, the MacLeans moved to Laurelhurst, where he enjoyed daily walks with the family dog, Wilbur, and could tell without turning on the radio that the Huskies had just scored a touchdown! A lifelong Democrat with a perpetual stack of books nearby, he had a range of interests that included political, historical and current events, Catholicism and theology, local history, college sports, family lore, and celebrations with his children and grandchildren. He was born in Berkeley, California on August 17, 1928 to James M. MacLean and Julia Agnes Drew. He spent his boyhood on Capitol Hill in Seattle with his two brothers, Don and Jim, attended Seattle Prep and Queen Anne High School and graduated with the last class from Broadway High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1946-48, then attended the University of Washington, earning Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English. He later earned a Ph. D from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.



He is survived by his three sons: Kevin J., Eugene, OR; David A., (Vanessa Rocha), Denver, CO; and John M., Seattle; two daughters: Moira E., Federal Way; and Anne K. "Kristi" (J.D. Selby), Olympia, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Mass will be held Saturday,



July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of St. Ignatius, Seattle University. Reception following.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Corps. https://www.mercycorps.org P.O. Box 2669, Dept. W, Portland, OR 97208.



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019