Kenneth Denby



It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend Kenneth Miles Denby.



Ken was born to Nancy and Marshall Denby in Kansas City, Missouri. The third child of what was to become a family of nine children, Ken will be remembered for his sense of humor, as the organizer of family competitions, his great smiles and, most importantly his unwavering love for his family. Ken's happiest days were when he became a father to his two girls, Kristine and Allison and grandfather to his grandson, Geoffery. He was always the first one there to help his parents or siblings when needed and was the coolest role model to his nieces and nephews.



In addition to his birth state of Missouri, Ken spent his childhood years in Kentucky, Illinois, Utah and Washington. He was a graduate of Kentridge High School and Seattle University. Ken worked as an electrical engineer at the Boeing Company for over 30 years including a four year assignment in Australia. His passion for travel inspired many adventures, including an African safari, climbing Machu Picchu, a trip to view the Northern Lights, and a helicopter ride over the Kilauea volcano. In his recent retirement, Ken renewed his enthusiasm for golf and developed the gift of being able to sell anything online.



Ken is survived by his children: Allison Denby, Kristine Vukich (Jeff) and grandson Geoffery; partner Theresa Campbell; parents Marshall and Nancy Denby; siblings Philip (Tami), Theresa Pederson (Wayne), Carloyn Flory (David), Stuart (Eileen), Beverly Chan (Chris), Patricia Burr, and Janet Stewart (Sean); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Laura, brother-in-law Doug and nephew Garrett.



Private family services will be held. The family wishes to thank the staff that lovingly cared for Ken at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, University of Washington Medical Center and Dr. Shustov.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store