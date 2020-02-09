|
|
Kenneth E. Van Dyke
Kenneth passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of February 4th, 2020. Born in Olympia, the son to Edward August Van Dyke and Adeline Genevieve Van Dyke, Ken was surrounded by family as he succumbed to a 3-year battle with cancer.
Devoted to his faith and unwavering desire to be in the service of others, Ken spent eleven years at St. Edward's Seminary before pursuing a life in education leading to a long forty year career at Lakeside School.
Endearingly known by his students as KVD. Ken's passion for enriching the lives of those around him was boundless, while his ceaseless fascination with words always left you with an alluring desire to know more.
Whether challenging his Latin students with lines from Cicero, sailing the Aegean, or translating the scriptures at St Peters, Ken was a lifelong learner, traveler, and lover of the classics.
Much of Ken's adult life continued to reflect his vast appreciation for the arts. He was continuously involved in the Seattle Opera, an avid patron of the Pacific NW Ballet, and a longtime member of Seattle Men's Chorus.
Ken is survived by his son, Donald Van Dyke and his wife, Jenn Van Dyke, grandson, Diedric. Ken's siblings: Sister Charlotte Van Dyke, Mary Gulla and husband, Joe Gulla, Barbara Van Dyke Shuman and husband, Jim Shuman, Ann Strandberg and husband, Lars Strandberg; nieces and nephews Brandon and Teodora Rutar Shuman, Jeremy Shuman and Yumi Okubo Shuman, Melissa Gosland, Vanessa Gulla and Ian Baldwin, Michael Gulla and Stephanie Chen-Gulla, Lara Strandberg Wilcox and John Wilcox, Erika Strandberg and Brian Maples, and many grand-nieces and nephews.
All of whom will miss Ken's sense of humor, creative cooking, and extraordinary capacity to support and guide those in need.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 2:00pm at St. James Cathedral
804 9th Ave, Seattle, 98104
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020