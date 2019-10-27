|
|
Kenneth Edward Smyth
May 10, 1955 ~ September 3, 2019
He always had a smile on his face. ~ Ken Smyth, much loved husband, brother, cousin, uncle, and good friend, passed away while diving in Iceland.
He was raised in Milwaukee, WI, the oldest of four brothers. After graduating high school, Ken joined the marines and credited the marines with giving him the skills to understand and repair machinery. Ken liked working for himself, he was proud of his company, Smyth Machine Tool Repair, which serviced and installed sheet metal fabricating equipment.
He had a fascination with scuba diving and loved our cabin on Whidbey Island. He had recently retired to work on his many cabin projects, go crabbing, enjoy the many different varieties of beer, large bonfires and traveling to faraway places to dive.
Ken is survived by his wife Barbara, his brothers, Ed (Scarlet) Smyth, Bill (Jane Grogan) Smyth, cousin Jim (Linda) Felch and a very large extended family and many friends.
He is missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019