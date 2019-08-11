Home

Woodinville Church of Christ
22502 75th Ave SE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodinville Church of Christ
Kenneth Eugene Ball, age 89 of Lake Forest Park, Washington passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019.

Ken was born to Lawrence and Lillian Ball in San Luis Obispo, California on April 8, 1930. He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond, Jonathan and Gerald Ball. He graduated from Cal Poly University, was a Navy officer and earned a Master's degree in Physical Education from Long Beach State. He taught at Ingraham High School in Seattle for 29 years where he also coached baseball, basketball and golf.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred (Millie) Ball, four children, Lawrence (Karen) Ball, Lauren (Bill) Zervantian, Scott Ball and Jerry (DeAnne) Ball. He leaves nine grandchildren, Annie Addington, David Ball, Philip Ball, Katherine Burns, Colleen Burns, Allison Burns Ahmed, Hilary Ball, Miranda Ball and Trevor Ball and three great grandchildren, Samantha and Corbin Addington and Xavier Byrne.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and a dedicated teacher in retirement; corresponding with over 3,000 Word Bible School students online.

A memorial will be held at Woodinville Church of Christ, 22502 75th Ave SE. Woodinville, Washington 98072 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
