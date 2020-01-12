|
|
Kenneth Fletcher Lake, Sr.
Kenneth Lake Sr. passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, in Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his beloved Rachel.
Ken was born in Port Angeles, WA on September 23, 1932, the only child of Fletcher T. Lake and Karen Mildred Hansen.
He is survived by his two sons, their children and grandchildren.
Full obituary can be viewed at dignitymemorial.com.
A memorial service will be held January 18 at 2:00 pm at The Norse Home, 5311 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020