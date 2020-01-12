Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Fletcher Lake Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Fletcher Lake Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Fletcher Lake, Sr.

Kenneth Lake Sr. passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019, in Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his beloved Rachel.

Ken was born in Port Angeles, WA on September 23, 1932, the only child of Fletcher T. Lake and Karen Mildred Hansen.

He is survived by his two sons, their children and grandchildren.

Full obituary can be viewed at dignitymemorial.com.

A memorial service will be held January 18 at 2:00 pm at The Norse Home, 5311 Phinney Avenue N, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -