Kenneth George Heidt
Ken Heidt, Age 83, of Arlington, Washington, passed away June 29, 2019 in Everett, WA with his family by his side.
He worked for Boeing as an electrical technician and the Seattle Center as supervisor of the sound department handling visiting acts, concerts and sporting events. In 1975 he and his wife Janice purchased ABC Rentals in Lynnwood, WA During that same time, Ken established Olympic Sound Inc, installing sound systems in Catholic Churches and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle
A celebration of Ken's life will be held Wednesday, July, 17 2019, 12:15pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
400 N 15th St Mount Vernon, WA with reception following in the Hawthorne Reception Room.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019