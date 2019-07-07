Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Kenneth Heidt
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:15 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
400 N 15th St
Mount Vernon, WA
Kenneth George Heidt


1935 - 2019
Kenneth George Heidt Obituary
Kenneth George Heidt

Ken Heidt, Age 83, of Arlington, Washington, passed away June 29, 2019 in Everett, WA with his family by his side.

He worked for Boeing as an electrical technician and the Seattle Center as supervisor of the sound department handling visiting acts, concerts and sporting events. In 1975 he and his wife Janice purchased ABC Rentals in Lynnwood, WA During that same time, Ken established Olympic Sound Inc, installing sound systems in Catholic Churches and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle

A celebration of Ken's life will be held Wednesday, July, 17 2019, 12:15pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

400 N 15th St Mount Vernon, WA with reception following in the Hawthorne Reception Room.

Please share your thoughts of Ken and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019
