Kenneth Kenji Nomura
Kenneth Kenji "Kenbo" Nomura passed in February 2020 in his home at age 77.
Kenbo was born in October of 1942 in the Tule Lake Internment Camp and was preceded in death by his mother Fumiye, his father Umio, and his daughter Kendee. He is survived by his sisters Nancy and Rose, beloved family and close friends. He is remembered both by his strength, humor, and unforgettable personality.
After graduating Garfield High School class of 1960, Kenbo served in the Army Reserve as well as studying Business at the University of Washington. With more than 30 years of dedicated work at Seattle City Light, he retired and was able to enjoy his favorite hobbies such as bowling where he achieved a perfect game.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation at 1539 Road 19, Powell, WY 82435.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020