Kenneth Lee South



Kenneth Lee South age 74 of Seattle, WA passed away peacefully March 30, 2019.



Born December 17, 1944 in Evanston, Wyoming to Charles South & Dorothy Mae Brotherton. He spent his early childhood summers at the South & Jones logging camp in Island Park, ID, Winters in Idaho Falls, ID.



His Father was killed at the sawmill when Ken was only about 31/2 years old leaving Dorthy alone to raise him & his brother Kieth in Idaho Falls.



His service in the Air Force brought him to Paine Field, he was discharged in 1964. He decided Seattle was where he wanted to settle down and was where he resided for the rest of his life, mainly in the Greenwood area.



He became a lineman at Seattle City Light. In April 1977 he was electrocuted while on the job and lost both arms, shoulders and shoulder blades.



His tenacity for life gave him the drive to readjust to life without arms, doing most everything without any adaptive equipment. Six months to the day following his accident he became the first arm-less person in the state licensed to drive a vehicle not equipped with special controls. He was well known for driving the "treefrog", one of his many street rods. He was a member of the Rat Pack car club. Frequented the Rickshaw cocktail lounge. Some may also remember him driving his 3 wheel motorcycle which was modified to drive with his feet.



He is survived by his two sons, Steve & Dan, daughter-in-law Erika and his two grandchildren Sarah & Derek.



Ken was truly a remarkable man, he will be missed by many. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary