Dr. Kenneth Nelson Morrison, 101, of Seattle Washington, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by family in comfort and at peace.



Ken's life journey began on November 14th, 1917, in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. His parents John and Elisa Morrison, together with his siblings Jiggs and Helen created the family that molded him into the disciplined, learned, athletic, welcoming man of integrity and honesty that defined him.



In 1948 Ken married Marion Campbell McLachlan in New Westminster, Canada. Shortly thereafter they moved to Seattle, Washington, where they raised their family. Marion passed in 2002. She was his beautiful, soft spoken, devoted, loving companion of 54 years. In 2006 he married one of Marion's close friends, Dorothy Humber. In 2016, after ten years of mutual support and affection "Dot" passed.



Ken is survived by his two sons Scott and Blake with their wives Julie and Mary, his two daughters Stephanie and Marney and their husbands Paul and Gregory, three grandchildren Schuyler, Chandler, and Chelsea, two great-grandchildren Ava and Lachlan, and two more great-grandchildren, "buns in the oven," due in 2019.



Our dad, or "Far," was a man of high ideals. He taught us to be fair and open minded to all people, beliefs and persuasions, and that a well thought out, respectful debate was more powerful than a sharp, hastily conjured and delivered rebuke. As a very proud professor of Dentistry, and one of a handful of men that envisioned and started the esteemed University of Washington Dental School, he did not entertain mediocrity in himself nor from his students. Thus he earned the nickname "Blackie." He was and still is highly respected in the dental community and often reflected that he was privileged to have worked with some of the brightest minds in dentistry.



His two outdoor passions were downhill skiing, which he enjoyed through his middle eighties, and swimming laps; a daily warm weather event he enjoyed through his mid-nineties. As a family we enjoyed both, as well as camping on the coast and across the country. Ever seeking his physical well being, Far was an avid jogger which in his later years acquiesced into an avid walker.



He and our mom, "Mor," gave us the gift of world travel, a keen appreciation for art, civility, the art of being humble, and the importance of being informed.



Far's last New Year's Resolution was simple; "to not see his 102nd birthday." His wish was gently granted.



Remembrances may be made to the U of W, School of Dentistry, "Campaign for Clinics: Imagine Our Future," for the Digital Dentistry Initiative, which directly supports the Restorative Department. Please contact Greg Croak at [email protected] or 206-685-9350.



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019